Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $440,314.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $440,314.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005939 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00026312 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,596,262 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.