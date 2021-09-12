Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Down 4.9%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 1,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $842.01 million, a PE ratio of 616.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 107,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

