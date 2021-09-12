National Bankshares Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -24.51.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

