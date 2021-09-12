National Bankshares Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.36.

TSE DOL opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.48. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

