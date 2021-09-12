National Bankshares Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.65 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$833.73 million and a P/E ratio of -62.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

