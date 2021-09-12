National Bankshares Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) to Sector Perform

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$90.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$97.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.10.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$69.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

