National Bank Financial Trims Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Target Price to C$58.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.67.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at C$51.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.48. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,455,000. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.