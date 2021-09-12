National Bank Financial Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 80.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

