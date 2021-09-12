National Bank Financial Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

