Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.