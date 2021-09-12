Nabors Industries’ (NBR) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

