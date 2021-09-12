MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $6,679.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

