Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alexander’s worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX opened at $253.82 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.45 and a 200-day moving average of $276.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

