Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.