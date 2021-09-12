Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 642.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.39 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

