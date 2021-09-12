Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

