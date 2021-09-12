Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after buying an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

