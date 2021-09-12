Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 50.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in LendingTree by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.94. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.53 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

