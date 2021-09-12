Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 318,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 359.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 211,730 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.79 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.