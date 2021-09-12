MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.4510177 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

