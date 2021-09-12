Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock worth $9,667,421. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BNED opened at $9.95 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $513.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.