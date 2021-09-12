Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

