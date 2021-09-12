Morgan Stanley Has $996,000 Holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 193.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

ABEO opened at $1.29 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

