Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTF stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

