Morgan Stanley Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $17.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

REVG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

