Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 138.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 364.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNOG. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

