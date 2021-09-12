MoonSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $118,674.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $118,674.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

