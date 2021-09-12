MKM Partners Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLTW. lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $236.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.01.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.