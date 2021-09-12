MKM Partners Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLTW. lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.
Shares of WLTW opened at $236.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
