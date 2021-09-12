Mizuho Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $67.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.24.
CNC stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.
In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
