Mizuho Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $67.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.24.

CNC stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

