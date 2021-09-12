Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $12,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

