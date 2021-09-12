Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,535 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

VCEL stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

