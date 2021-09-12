Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,020 shares of company stock worth $6,600,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

