Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,235 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYA. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

