Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,610 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

