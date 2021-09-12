Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $338,000 in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Separately, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. BIT Mining Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

