Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,373 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 77.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $127,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $176,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

FINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

