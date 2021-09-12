Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.07.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

MRTX stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.44. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $130.60 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

