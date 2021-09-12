Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on September 30th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

