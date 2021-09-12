MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 767,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $28,379,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.29 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

