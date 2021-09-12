MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

