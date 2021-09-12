Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $115.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 400,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

