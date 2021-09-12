Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $191,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

