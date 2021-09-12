Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,959,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $916.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

