Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

