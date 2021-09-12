Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of MRD opened at C$12.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$5.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

