Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MEGGF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of MEGGF remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

