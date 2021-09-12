Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MEGGF stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

