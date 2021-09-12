Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

