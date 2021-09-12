Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.