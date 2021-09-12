Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.